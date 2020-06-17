Calling all Surf Film-Makers

There is an open call for submissions for the second annual “Rising Tide with Zak Noyle” program, during the 13th Annual Honolulu Surf Film Festival at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

Rising Tide is a way to celebrate local filmmakers, and give up-and-coming talent a chance for them to show their films in a festival setting. Basically, it’s an open call to the local community for film submissions — everyone is welcome to submit a film, from seasoned filmmakers or first-timers. Last year’s class had 11 films from an awesome group of local filmmakers that really showed the breadth of what can be done one a short film format.

There is no entry fee for submissions. Films must be no longer than 3 minutes and include license-free or original music. To submit your film, share a 1 minute teaser on Instagram and be sure to hashtag #RisingTideZakNoyle and tag @honolulumuseum and @zaknoyle. Submissions will be accepted through Friday, July 3, 2020. Noyle himself will be a guest curator.

And everyone can enjoy as The Surf Film Festival is going virtual, thanks to the generous sponsorship of Nordstrom, a long time supporter. It’ll be available online for free for everyone.

For more information visit http://honolulumuseum.org