Are your kids tired of Disney Plus, and Netflix and are looking for new fun, animated films to enjoy? We got just the event for you and your Keiki. Joining me today we have Taylor Chang, curator of film and performance at Honolulu Museum of Art and Michael Ceballos, owner of twiddle productions and co-founder of CAFF: The Cultural Animation Film Festival.

To learn more about the films and interactive learning tools that CAFF for Kids are offering, visit: https://honolulumuseum.org/plan-your-visit/doris-duke-theatre/caff-for-kids-stories-of-bravery/

To keep updated with Twiddle Productions and future film festivals, visit: https://www.twiddleproductions.com/index.html