Cabin Fever Laser Light Show Comes to Aloha Stadium

The company known for Hot Air Balloons is bringing its widely popular laser light show to Hawaii this week. The family friendly Laser Shows include some of your favorite Musical Hits from 80’s, 90’s, Current Pop to Classic Rock! All choreographed with cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, and DUAL large screen video projection! You can enjoy the entire show from the comfort of your own car. The drive in laser light show lasts 40 minutes and cost $39 per car no matter how many occupants are in the car.

Shows run from Thursday thru Sunday the entire month of April. Check https://cabinfeverlasershow.com/ for show times and ticket information.