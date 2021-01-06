Blue Note Hawaii’s exciting 2021 lineup

Blue Note Hawaii has been a great venue for musicians and comedians and it will continue to be home to more great entertainment in 2021. Martha Seroogy, Marketing Director of

Blue Note Hawaii joined us to talk about this upcoming year and re-opening during the pandemic.

” We closed temporarily and re-opened when allowed to resume business following strict protocols. In addition to the usual temperature checks, contact tracing info, social distancing, sanitation and requiring masks, our artists perform behind a plexiglass barrier 10 feet away from the front row. Our capacity has been significantly reduced, so we are selling 2-top, 4-top and 5-top tables.”

The easiest way to view the calendar year and buy tickets for Blue Note Hawaii is to visit bluenotehawaii.com or you can call 808-777-4890.