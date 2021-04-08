ARC Entertainment Company Previews Backyard Ballet Livestream

Honolulu (KHON2) – ARC Entertainment Company brings its backyard ballet to Hawaii for livestream performances.

Three dancers quarantined together with their families so they could keep performing to a virtual audience for the past year.

Some of the highlights include dancing for the military, a shout out from the Mayor of San Diego during their daily Covid briefing, and producing original short films and now a visit to Hawaii. What do you hope to achieve this year?

“We want to continue to spread the message positivity and through the arts and offer people an opportunity a chance to experience the arts from anywhere in the world,” says Principal Ballerina and ARC Founder Kirsten Bloom Allen.

You can catch Kirsten and her partners Magnus and Tigran, Thursday at 5pm Hawaii time.

Website: http://www.arcentertainmentcompany.com/