Aloha Surf Hotel Stars Branscombe Richmond & Augie T Talk about the New Movie & More

Honolulu (KHON2) – Fresh off his hit Finding Ohana, Actor/Producer Branscombe Richmond joined leading man Augie T for a hilarious zoom chat about their new movie Aloha Surf Hotel.

Living808 Tannya Joaquin got the two actors together to talk about their new project the aloha surf hotel and the laughs kept coming!

Catch the movie at the Waikoloa Luxury Cinemas on the Big Island now and Consolidated Ward & Pearlridge on O‘ahu on starting on February 5th.

Website: https://alohasurfhotel.com/

Social Media Handles: @augiet

@branscombe_richmond

ALOHA SURF HOTEL HIFF Q&A: https://www.facebook.com/HIFFHAWAII/posts/10158939884347640