Alecia Kanamu Talks to Mikey Monis About Her New Album and Creating a YouTube Channel

(Honolulu) KHON2 – Alecia Kanamu brings the entertainment to Living808 as she excitedly announces her new YouTube channel, all while working on her new album.

Local musician, Alecia Kanamu is using her time at home to work on some new music as a way to stay busy and find her voice in her music career.

“I have been trying to stay busy while being at home. Right now, I am working on a new album that will be dropping soon. My album has hints of old-school hip hop and pop. I really don’t have a cohesive sound yet, because all of the tracks are so different,” says Alecia Kanamu, singer and songwriter.

In addition to working on her new album, Kanamu has been taking vocal and guitar lessons from local music teacher, Jonah Davis. The two has since created covers of songs which is now uploaded to Kanamu’s rapidly growing YouTube channel.

Kanamu says, “Every time we get together, Jonah always plays the guitar for me. We end up just having a little jam session, and next thing you know, people are outside listening to us play. A lot of people love when he and I collaborate together that I decided to upload our jam sessions to YouTube.”

Kanamu is excited to use her social media platforms as a way to showcase her talent to bring light-hearted entertainment to everyone during the stay-at-home order.

WEBSITE: www.youtube.com/AleciaKanamu