John Veneri heads to the Aiea 7-Eleven to meet up with Annika Streng to talk about the history of 7-Eleven in Hawaii and what the 65 stores across the state are doing thru the month of July.

“We are offering customers free small SLURPEE® coupon at each of our (65) locations on Monday, July 11 starting at 11 :00am while supplies last. We also have a free gift with any purchase (excluding gas). We hope that our customers will join us in this celebration. Visit us online at 7elevenhawaii.com to see which of our (65) locations is nearest you. We currently serve Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii Island.”

And don’t forget the enter to win sweepstakes we’ve been talking about all week long on Living808. Customers can enter to win an Alaska Fishing Flyaway trip for Two! Included are round trip tickets to Juneau, Alaska, a four night’s stay at Shelter Lodge, and three days of guided fishing for two passengers. Go to 7elevenhawaii.com for more information.