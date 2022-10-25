If you’re age 65 or above and looking for a Medicare Advantage plan, this is the time to choose a plan for 2023. You can enroll during the Medicare Advantage Enrollment period, which started on October 15 and ends on December 7. Your new plan would start on January 1, 2023. Tina Sybinsky, HMSA Senior Plans Sales Consultant, joined us with details on the HMSA plan premiums and health benefits.

Tina shared, “Next year, HMSA Medicare Advantage $0 premium plans will be available on all islands. No matter where you live in the state, you can get an HMSA Medicare Advantage plan with no monthly premium. Additionally, HMSA Medicare Advantage plans now offer dental benefits for $0. You can get dental exams, x-rays, fillings, and more with no copayment. $200 annually for eyewear, including contact lenses and eyeglasses. And you can see your primary care provider for $0 copayments. Now that is something worth smiling about.”

HMSA’s Medicare Advantage plans include benefits that provide coverage for medical, prescription drug, dental, vision and extra benefits such as telehealth, travel, and fitness that go beyond Original Medicare. They have a large network of more than 5,000 doctors, hospitals, and other providers statewide.

To enroll for an HMSA Medicare Advantage plan, call (808) 948-6235 or 1 (800) 693-4672 or visit hmsa.com/advantage.

To learn more, you can attend a free HMSA Medicare Advantage workshop either in-person or online. For a schedule of workshops, visit hmsa.com/workshops.