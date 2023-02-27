Every day, people experience life changes that impact their health coverage. You want to make sure you are prepared for the unexpected, and that you have coverage despite any changes. Today, Martha Khlopin, Managing Director of Get2insurance.com, joined us with details on how to enroll. It’s not too late to enroll, but where you apply depends on your situation.

Martha shared, “Generally, your plan will begin the 1st day of the month following the date of your application or upon your 1st day of eligibility. Plan options vary by zip code; for individuals and families in Hawaii – HMSA & Kaiser Permanente are options available on the healthcare.gov marketplace. There are many Medicare options including Medicare Advantage, Part D Rx plans, Dual Special Needs Plans and Medigap plans. We can walk you through the process by walking through the online process via the social security at www.ssa.gov, healthcare.gov or mybenefits.hawaii.gov.”

For more information, and to get in touch with Martha, visit get2insurance.com.