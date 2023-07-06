When it comes to local snacks, Enjoy is a name that needs no introduction. Their presence is seen throughout the entire state, but how well do we really know Enjoy? Today we took a closer look at the Enjoy story and uncover the secrets behind their popularity. Nick and Jessica joined Living808 to share the details and history!

Established in 1994 by a local family on the island of Oahu, Enjoy is a brand under KTM Services, Inc. From its humble beginnings, the brand has been driven by a shared passion for delivering delicious snacks to the community. But what makes Enjoy products so popular and enjoyable? The key lies in the meticulous craftsmanship and love poured into each item. Designed in Hawaii by a dedicated team of hardworking snack enthusiasts, Enjoy products undergo rigorous testing and refinement. Feedback from family, friends, and customers plays a crucial role in fine-tuning the flavors, resulting in products that are distinctive and perfectly suited to the unique tastes of Hawaii. Enjoy’s growth over the years can be attributed to their strong relationships with manufacturing and retail partners.

Nick Ramirez shared, “We’ve worked hard to establish wonderful relationships with our manufacturing and retail partners. They support us and we go above and beyond to support them and their customers. Our entire team works tirelessly to make sure the shelves are always full of product, and we do our best to direct customers to the stores. It has taken years of hard work, building trust, and being innovative to grow our business. An important part of our growth is our International Food Safety Certification. This certification is a requirement for some of retail partners, but it also gives our customers confidence that our products are safe. We feel that there is so much more growth in our future, and we are grateful for all the support we have received from our community.”

Enjoy recently launched exciting new products! The TropiGo Hawaii Hard Candy Collection, featuring eight distinct flavors, has been a significant highlight. With ongoing developments in categories such as Candy, Arare, Dried Fruits, Chips, Cookies, and dried seafood, customers can anticipate a wealth of new offerings to savor. While Enjoy introduces fresh delights, they remain devoted to ensuring the availability and care of existing favorites.

You can try the new products this weekend; Enjoy is hosting an event for the community! The Enjoy Fair is happening this Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm at Pearlridge Shopping Center Uptown. This event serves as an opportunity to showcase their latest products, engage in meaningful conversations with customers, and even find new Enjoy team members. Head out and get your samples this weekend!

For more information, visit enjoysnacks.com.