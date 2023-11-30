In the heart of Hawaii, Enjoy Snacks proudly stands as a locally owned and operated company, marking nearly three decades of providing the islands with a delightful array of local-style snack foods. As the company anticipates its 30th anniversary next year, it continues to be a cherished presence, offering a taste of Hawaii through its diverse and flavorful snacks. Jessica Dunn and David Oshiro, of KTM Services, joined Living808 with holiday gift ideas and to announce a big giveaway!

Founded on a commitment to authenticity, Enjoy Snacks has become a household name in Hawaii, celebrated for crafting a wide range of snacks, including Arare, Candy, Seeds, Dried Seafood, and Cookies. What sets Enjoy Snacks apart is its meticulous approach to design—every element, from packaging to shape, size, colors, and flavors, is carefully curated in-house, reflecting the unique spirit of the islands.

As the holiday season unfolds, Enjoy Snacks has unveiled a special collection of products designed to infuse festive joy into every bite. From Holiday Snack Packs and Sweet Greetings to Candy Tubs, Arare and Candy Tins, Gold Bags, and Cookie Tins, Enjoy Snacks’ holiday offerings cater to a variety of tastes and occasions.

These holiday snacks aren’t just delicious; they also make for ideal gifts. Whether given on their own or bundled with other festive items, they add a touch of Christmas surprise. The holiday collection is also well-suited for corporate and client gifts, as well as Christmas party favors.

For those eager to savor Enjoy Snacks’ holiday delights, the products are conveniently available at various retail partners across Hawaii, including CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, Safeway, Times, Target, Don Quijote, NEX, Costco, and Sam’s Club. A comprehensive list of products available at these retailers can be found on Enjoy Snacks’ website.

David and Jessica also announced a big Instagram giveaway with Living808! 9 winners will be selected to win Enjoy Snacks gift packages. For more on how to enter, visit Living808’s Instagram page @KHON-Living808.

To learn more about Enjoy Snacks or to shop online, visit www.enjoysnacks.com.