Enjoy monthly live music with Sunset Sessions at Deck.

Sunset Sessions is a monthly live music series that takes place at Deck., located on the third floor of the newly renovated Queen Kapiolani Hotel. They feature one contemporary local artist each month and have so far featured names Paula Fuga, Mike Love, Elijah Sky, Anuhea, and Kimie Miner.

There’re no dress code and people are enjoying their time standing near the bar or sitting at a table with food and drinks. In addition to a select menu and drink specials, Deck. will offer pitchers of their signature Mai Tai ($50, reg. $12.50 a glass) and Lilikoʻi Margarita ($50, reg. $12 a glass); pitchers hold about five to six glasses per order.

As for parking, there’s $3 validated valet parking available for up to 2-hours and it’s $4 for every 30-minutes thereafter. They also encourage guests to park at Honolulu Zoo available for $1.50 per hour.

Aloha Got Soul is kicking things off with live DJ entertainment from 4:00 – 5:00 PM, followed by the get-up-and-groove sounds of Kelandy from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Aloha Got Soul will end the evening with additional live DJ music until 8:00 PM.

Kelandy joins us today to perform his hit single “Party on the Weekend.”

Sunset Sessions at Deck.

Queen Kapiolani Hotel

Every Last Sunday of the Month

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Table seating for Sunset Sessions at Deck. can be booked by phone (808) 931-4488, or online at www.deckwaikiki.com/.