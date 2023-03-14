Honolulu (KHON2) – Engel and Volkers Honolulu is now taking applications for Kuilei place, an affordable housing complex by the Kobayashi Group.

Expected to be completed in 2026, The Kuilei Place project will feature as short distance to Diamond Head, Waikīkī and Kaimukī.

“What’s great about this project is that everyone on this team believes that Hawaii people should be able to afford living in Hawaii. You’ll get the high-quality service of the Kobayashi Group for an affordable cost,” says Kay Mukaigawa, Principal Broker of Engel and Volkers Honolulu.

Those looking to learn more about the Kuilei Place project or would like to attend Engel and Volkers Honolulu Saturday seminar can reach out via email or phone.

Engel and Volkers:

Website: https://honolulu.evrealestate.com

Phone: 808-725-2000

Segment Paid For by: Engel and Volkers Honolulu