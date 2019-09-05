Energy Innovation: Whole Home Efficiency

What is possible when there is good planning and coordination between a General Contractor and Solar/Roofing Company? Skies the limit! Revolusun teamed up and helped plan solar, roofing, and whole home efficiency to help the home owner save money and be more energy efficient. The home owner also wanted everything hidden so aside from the AC units, all the cables were part of the construction and placed in the walls while the home was being built.
If you want information about PV and Solar as well as roofing, battery backups and whole home efficiency, visit RevoluSun at revolusun.com or general contractor Chard Okuhara at C. Okuhara Builders.