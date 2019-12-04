Energy Innovation: Revolusun is Hiring

Revolusun has been busy around town with roofing, solar, and more. They’re so busy that they’re looking for a few good people to join the team.

“That’s true, we have our own army of Renewable Energy warriors. Our team is made up with over 100 professional men and women…and you are correct, we are looking for more passionate, driven people to join our team.”

Eric Carlson is the co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Revolusun and he went on to say that they have many different positions open.

“Yes, we are fortunate to have a lot of work in our pipeline. Obviously solar, but also our air conditioning division is growing rapidly. So, we are looking for skilled electricians and HVAC technicians, as well as carpenters, roofers, project managers, and even people that may not have a solar background, but are interested in joining the RevoluSun.

We call it Powering Up your career, because we believe that as we grow as a company, its our responsibility to help our people grow in their own personal lives.

Whether that be through mentor-ship or providing outside education for our team members, we have a clear long term vision and it spans more than just solar, so there really is unlimited potential for our team.”

For more information or to join the team, visit http://revolusun.com