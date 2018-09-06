Energy Innovation: National Drive Electric Week

In celebration of National Drive Electric Week, RevoluSun, Blue Planet Foundation, and SALT at Our Kakaako are teaming up to bring you a free Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive this Saturday, September 8th from 1:00 – 4:00 pm.

You can test drive electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids from six different dealerships in one location.

Available are the Nissan Leaf, BMW i3, BMW Mini ,Chevrolet Bolt, Mitsubishi Outlander, Ford Focus, Kia Niro and Kia Optima.

Just go to revolusun.com/events and click the link to sign up for your test drive. You can even sign up to test drive more than one vehicle.

If you’re looking to get an EV, you can’t get more convenient than this!

Website: https://revolusun.com

