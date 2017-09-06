Energy Innovation: Cool the Schools

The temperatures in the classrooms have been pretty brutal. A couple years ago, after a teacher fainted from the heat at Kalaheo High School, Representative Cynthia Thielen called Revolusun Smart Home and asked if they could help. So they did a pilot project combining solar panels, a battery system, air conditioning and Haiku fans. It’s been working great and running the AC doesn’t increase their electricity bill because the energy is supplied by the panels and backed up by the battery.

David Gorman from Revolusun explains how the same cooling and energy-saving strategies can be used in the home.

Website: http://www.revolusun.com/