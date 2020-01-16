Energy Innovation BIA Show and Power Tickets

RevoluSun is celebrating it’s 11th year! Usually it’s a sprint through the end of the year before a lull in the first quarter. However, this year, they are sprinting as fast as they were in the fourth quarter of last year!

RevoluSun wants to get everyone up to speed on tax credits and HECO approval. If you haven’t gone solar yet or if you are thinking of expanding your system or adding battery backup, it’s a great year and you want to get the process started as soon as possible.

Dave Gorman has updated information on tax credits: “So last year was the last year to get the full 30% federal tax credit, some people think it went away completely. It hasn’t! It went from 30% to 26% this year, next year it will go down to 22% and then in 2022 it’s set to go away altogether. We were really busy last year but it’s still a good time to go solar, you get 26% federal tax credit and about 20% state so, it’s still almost half of the system covered with tax credits and the other half comes back in about 6 to 7 years from saving on your electric bill. You don’t want to wait until the end of the year because we are going to get busy again like we did last year, so please come see us at the BIA show and get the process started.”

RevoluSun will have two tables at the BIA Home Building and Remodeling show.

January 24 5pm-9pm

January 25 9am-7pm

January 26 9am-4pm

At the Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall

For more information visit http://revolusun.com