Energy Innovation: BIA EXPO and Tax Credits

“This time of year is when we start receiving a high volume of calls from people wanting us to install solar for them and today we want to let your viewers know that if they want to have their systems installed in 2019, they should be calling in now as well to get the process started. We will schedule an appointment with them, have one of our Smart Home Specialist come out and meet with them and get them into our schedule for 2019. The reason we’ve been talking about the importance of a 2019 installation is that it’s the last year to receive the MAXIMUM Federal Tax Credit of 30% of your systems cost. If you wait, that tax credit will be less in 2020 and then less in 2021. Our goal is to inform people so that they have all the information available to them to make a sound investment. Right now our message is “the federal and state incentives in place today are very good, we have some room on our calendar to make that happen for you in 2019, so let’s help you go solar”

You can visit the innovation center at Salt at our Kakaako M-F 8am-5pm or the BIA EXPO this weekend at the Blaisdell Center where a smart home specialist will be on hand to answer any questions.

