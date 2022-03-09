There seems to be a lot going on in the energy industry. We are hearing about rising oil prices and last week we had a huge power outage in East Honolulu where 13,000 customers were affected. Eric Carlson of Revolusun is encouraging Hawaii residents to be proactive and make necessary changes today.

“With increasing severe weather events, rising fuel costs due to global conflicts and logistic hurdles, we are seeing how one small ‘kink in the wheel’ can affect your electric bill and your peace of mind,” explained Carlson.

Revolusun offers its customers lots of options to update their homes with solar and battery powered energy.

“For the past 13 years, we have encouraged Oahu resident’s to generate their own energy at the source, their home, to lock in their monthly electric costs. And for the past 6 years, as battery technology has allowed, we are helping homeowners generate and store electricity at home, essentially eliminating all external factors that could affect them like Monday’s power outage. So, for our clients who have solar, we are encouraging them to add a system and for the general public, we are continuing to show them that this is an incredible investment in your home and your personal well being.”

If you want to make an investment or find out more about solar, visit www.revolusun.com or call 808.748.8888