Honolulu (KHON2) – In honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Women Speaking Out (WSO), a Hawaii-based nonprofit, is hosting a FREE self-defense class and wellness event on Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 1-3 PM at Hawaii Pacific University Aloha Tower. WSO empowers women and educates Hawaii’s youth about vital life skills, dating violence, mental health, and self-love. Founded by Juliet Lighter-Kamm, a survivor of dating violence, WSO is dedicated to creating positive change in the community. Juliet joined Living808 to tell us all about the event. She was also joined by Noel Kauanui, who taught Kelly some self-defense techniques.

At this event, you’ll learn essential self-defense techniques to protect against common attacks. Regardless of your age or athleticism, you’ll discover how leverage, technique, and timing can be powerful tools. It’s not just about physical strength; it’s about confidence and skills. In addition to the self-defense class, enjoy healthy bites and refreshments by Power Healthy Meals and have a chance to win exciting giveaways.

WSO is also launching a donor gifting program. By donating $16 per month, you can educate 2 students, or contribute $192 annually to empower 24 students.

Join WSO in raising awareness about dating violence and empowering Hawaii’s youth. Register for this FREE event now at WSO’s event registration page. Limited spots are available, so bring a friend and get ready to be empowered.

https://wsohawaii.org/