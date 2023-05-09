Are you ready to be a part of an inspiring movement that supports the mental health and wellbeing of young people in Hawaiʻi? Living808 introduces you to EPIC ʻOhana Inc., an organization working to empower youth through its Youth Partner Program. We had the opportunity to speak with Tianna Webster, a Youth Partner at EPIC ʻOhana Inc, about the powerful impact of their work and their involvement in Children’s Mental Health Acceptance (CMHA).

Youth Partners are individuals who use their own lived experiences to support and walk alongside young people currently in care or receiving mental health services. They advocate for youth voices, model healthy behaviors, and provide support to help them achieve their goals. This statewide program has organized various events, such as sign waving and social media challenges, to raise support for CMHA.

One significant development in Hawaiʻi is the Mālama ʻOhana Bill (SB295), which aims to establish listening and collaborative workgroups through the Office of Wellness and Resilience. This bill responds to the need for improved support within Child Welfare Services by proposing statewide listening sessions that involve community partners. The ultimate goal is to protect children both in and out of the child welfare system by bringing the voices of people with lived experience to the table.

If you want to get involved and show your support for this bill, contact your legislators and voice your opinions. To learn more about the bill, visit the following links:

Find your legislators: https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/legislature/legislators.aspx?chamber=all

More information on the Mālama ʻOhana effort: https://www.epicohana.org/malamaohana

Legislative information for SB295: https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session/measure_indiv.aspx?billtype=SB&billnumber=295&year=2023

Together, we can make a difference in the lives of young people in Hawaiʻi by supporting organizations like EPIC ʻOhana Inc. and advocating for meaningful change.