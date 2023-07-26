In a bid to foster sustainable career opportunities for the people of Hawaiʻi, Good Jobs Hawaiʻi has emerged as a crucial partnership between the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges, industry partners, and organizations dedicated to creating a better future for the state’s residents. The program primarily focuses on four key sectors: Clean Energy/Skilled Trades, Healthcare, IT, and Creative Industries such as film and media. Kelly went over to UH Manoa to talk to some folks that are a part of the program.

Dan Doerger, Director of Workforce Innovation for the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges, explained how Good Jobs Hawaiʻi work. It all starts with a collaboration between the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges and local industries to identify in-demand jobs within the state. Once these jobs are identified, the program offers no-cost training and education to Hawaiʻi residents, equipping them with the necessary skills and qualifications required to excel in these career paths. The training is supported by wrap-around services, which include supplies, equipment, travel assistance, and other resources to help students successfully complete workforce development programs. What sets Good Jobs Hawaiʻi apart is its commitment to ensuring that the workforce needs of the state are met by its own residents. By partnering with Hawaiʻi-based employers and industries, the program ensures that qualified local talent is given priority in hiring processes. This approach not only empowers the local workforce but also strengthens the bond between the community and industries.

For those interested in participating in Good Jobs Hawaiʻi, the process is straightforward. Visit the program’s website and explore the available no-cost training opportunities. Upon enrolling in a training program, a Good Jobs Hawaiʻi navigator will guide participants through the next steps, ensuring a seamless journey towards a rewarding career.

The energy sector, one of the key areas of focus for Good Jobs Hawaiʻi, offers an array of fulfilling and promising career opportunities. With the state’s commitment to achieving 100% renewable energy generation by 2045, there is a growing demand for skilled professionals in the Clean Energy sector. From operating and maintaining the electric grid and fuel supplies to developing new renewable energy projects and implementing energy-efficient solutions, the potential for career growth and making a positive impact on Hawaiʻi’s sustainability goals is immense. Cameron Black of HSEO shared, “A new Clean Energy Sector Partnership (CESP) has been established by HSEO and the Hawaiʻi Chamber of Commerce to identify and pursue workforce development priorities in Hawai‘i’s energy sector, including workforce needs that can be met through GJHI. The CESP includes employers in Hawaiʻi’s energy sector, government, and community organizations that can help reach residents who may not have readily available access to GJHI or other workforce development resources. Participation in the CESP is a great way to get involved in GJHI. HSEO has convened the Steering Committee for this new Sector Partnership and plans to conduct the first CESP meeting in the Fall of 2023.”

Kelly also spoke with Aaron Yamasaki, Vice President of Swinerton. Swinerton, is a strong supporter of Good Jobs Hawaiʻi and the Clean Energy Sector Partnership. Acknowledging the significance of investing in talent development, Aaron says Swinerton is committed to showing that Hawaiʻi offers ample opportunities for fulfilling, purposeful, and fairly compensated careers. By being actively involved in the program, Swinerton hopes to dispel the notion of a brain-drain from Hawaiʻi and retain a skilled workforce that can contribute to the state’s growth and success.

Good Jobs Hawaiʻi presents a promising pathway for Hawaiʻi residents to secure meaningful employment with good pay, benefits, and great growth opportunities- especially in the energy sector.

For more information and to explore the available opportunities, visit the Good Jobs Hawaiʻi website: www.goodjobshawaii.com.