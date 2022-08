A new episode of Empowered Hawaii is airing tomorrow night on KHON2. Jeff Mikulina joined Living808 and his Empowered co-host Kelly Simek with a preview. The episode will feature the huge milestone of Hawaii closing its coal power plant. Coal is the dirtiest fossil fuel and this switch to renewable energy is a positive one for our environment. But what does the plant closure mean for Hawaii and its residents in the coming months? Tune in at 9:30 pm on August 23 to explore what is to come.