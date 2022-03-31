In the electrical industry, the customer or end-user of our services determines whether we perform future work. Therefore, it is important that when people think of IBEW 1260, they think of quality, professionalism, safety, and overall excellence. When that happens, IBEW 1260 is seen as the first choice for the job. When that happens, IBEW 1260 is seen as the first choice for the job. With that, their mission is to:

o Create a culture of trust, transparency, and open communication in the best interests of our customers, employees/members and Companies. Openly discussing concerns and ideas for success and improvement with fellow members and respective companies.

o Take ownership of our work and remove roadblocks to overcome challenges, to foster an environment of accountability and integrity. Hold one another accountable to the standards of excellence.

o Remain flexible and versatile to meet competitive market forces and technological changes in our industry.

o Be our customers’ first choice through professionalism, quality workmanship, and integrity. Our customers are the reason for our success in business, and we remain committed to listening and responding positively to their needs.

o Empowerment – Take initiative to work safely and efficiently to enhance productivity and achieve greater personal and professional success.

As for members and employers there are many benefits:

Collective bargaining

Allows for members to have voices heard, without fear of retaliation

Competitive wages

Better benefits

Employers:

Higher productivity/skilled workers

Improved communication

Improved work environment

Good relationships are built – will “come to bat” for companies when needed

For more information log onto their website at ibew1260.org