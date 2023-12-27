As the year draws to a close, Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana is ushering in the new year with style and savings. Kelly went over to the store to chat with General Manager Lieu Tran, who shared insights into their exciting post-Christmas offerings.

Lieu showcased her fashion prowess once again by donning a chic Sandro outfit, perfectly suited for ringing in the New Year. The festive, sparkling gold dress epitomizes the glamour Bloomingdale’s has to offer.

With the holiday season wrapping up, Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana is unveiling an irresistible after-Christmas sale. Customers can revel in extra savings ranging from 50% to 70% throughout the store. The opportunities for a style transformation don’t end there – a visit to the cosmetics department offers a chance for a personalized skin analysis. Interested shoppers can secure their spot by calling 808-664-7511 to book an appointment. For those looking to revamp their wardrobe for the new year, expert stylists are on hand to provide guidance and inspiration.

Whether you are returning gifts, buying décor for next year, indulging in a makeover, or simply exploring fantastic deals, Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana is the go-to destination for a seamless transition into the new year.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu, HI 96814