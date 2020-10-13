Embassy Suites Hotel and Waikiki Beach Walk Offers Special Deals to Hawaii Residents

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Embassy Suites Hotel and Waikiki Beach Walk is bringing the fun in the sun for Kama’aina as they welcome guests with their special offers.

Embassy Suites Waikiki went under a multi-million dollar restyling of their all-suite property in the heart of Waikiki Beach Walk. The new suites feature brand new furniture and local art that reflects the sense of place in Waikiki.

“We are Waikiki’s only all-suite property and have spacious suites that make your stay is really comfortable. We continue to serve our popular signature experience of daily hot breakfast. We also just recently re-opened our pool deck to enjoy the nice weather,” says Simeon Miranda, GM of Embassy Suites Waikiki.

In addition to it’s restyling, Embassy Suites Waikiki has implemented the Hilton CleanStay program, which allows guests to have a contactless experience, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Miranda says, “We now offer the “Hilton Digital Key” to access your suite, checkin and checkout. We use Lysol products in all of our public areas, and the suite’s top 10 hot spots. We continue training so that our team members are staying vigilant at all times.”

The Embassy Suites Waikiki is located at the Waikiki Beach Walk making the hotel central to all of Waikiki’s popular destinations.

“There are a ton of things Kama’aina can do. For example, they can take surfing lessons at Big Wave Dave, test their sensory skills at a game at Breakout Waikiki, or even go Shopping at Coco Mango and Noa Noa,” says, Nicole Morisugi of Waikiki Beach Walk.

The Embassy Suites Hotel and Waikiki Beach Walk is excited to welcome guests to their newly restyled rooms, and all that Waikiki Beach Walk has to offer.

OFFERINGS:

Kama’aina & Military Shopping Pass

OFFERING KAMA’AINA AND MILITARY DISCOUNTS

Breakout Waikiki: 10% off For Kama’aina, book using the code KAHANAMOKU For military, book using the code VALOR

Coco Mango: 10% off

HiLife: 10% off

Noa Noa 10 % off

Giovanni Pastrami: 15% off Taormina Sicilian Cuisine 15% off during lunch time

Complimentary Valet parking with any purchase from open Waikiki Beach Walk store.

Free Virtual Events: Hawaiian Music Ku Ha’aheo

WEBSITES:

www.embassysuiteswaikiki.com

WaikikiBeachWalk.com