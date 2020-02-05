The Hawaiian Humane Society is partnering with Recovery Law Center for an adoption special, called “Ella Gives Back,” which will be happening at the Mo’ili’ili campus this Saturday, February 8, from 10 am to 2 pm. All adoption and dog licensing fees during this time will be sponsored by Recovery Law Center. This special will apply only for on-campus adoptions.

Ella is a paraplegic French bulldog who originally caught the hearts of news media last January when she went up for adoption at the Hawaiian Humane Society. In need of a family who could provide the care she needed to live her best life possible, she was ultimately adopted by Glenn Honda and George Huffman of Honolulu. Both work for Recovery Law Center and are now helping Ella give back to other animals in need through her “Ella Gives Back” campaign in partnership with the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Animals are also available through additional off-site partners, such as the Hawaii Cat Café and partnering Petco stores islandwide.

Visit http://hawaiianhumane.org to learn more about our adoptions process, upcoming specials and to see all of our available animals.

“Ella Gives Back”

Saturday, February 8

10 am to 2 pm

Hawaiian Humane Society – Mo’ili’ili Campus

(2700 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96826)



For more information, visit http://HawaiianHumane.org