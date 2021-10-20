El Agave Restaurant and Tequileria is Home to Delicious Mexican Cuisine and A Collection of Numerous Tequila’s

Honolulu (KHON2) – El Agave Restaurant and Tequileria is welcoming customers to try authentic Mexican food, as well as experience their tequila museum located in Old Town San Diego.

El Agave Restaurant and Tequileria continue to serve their award-winning menu to customers in San Diego and out of state.

“Whoever comes to dine with us can try over 2000 different tequilas. El Agave is the perfect setting to experience the true flavor of Mexico,” says Gerardo Baladon, manager at El Agave Restaurant and Tequileria.

Offering lunch, dinner and takeout, Baladon feels El Agave Restaurant and Tequileria does a great job on bringing the taste of true Mexican cuisine to residents and visitors of San Diego.

Baladon says, “People always return to El Agave because they feel that they can’t get Mexican food like this anywhere else. We pride ourselves on bringing the flavor of Hispanic-Mexican Gastronomy to San Diego.”

Not only does the team at El Agave Restaurant and Tequileria pride themselves on authentic Mexican cuisine, they also take ownership of their award-winning tequileria.

“When the restaurant opened years ago, we started off with 300 bottles of tequila, as time went on, we lost track of how many bottles we have showcased. I do know that there are more than 2500 bottles of Tequila, all of which have a great history behind them,” says Baladon.

To make reservations at El Agave Restaurant and Tequileria, customers are encouraged to visit their official website.

WEBSITE:

www.ElAgave.com