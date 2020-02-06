Ekahi Health veteran Chef shares his story

February is American Heart Month and ‘Ekahi Health focusses on heart health. There are 2 programs offered at Ekahi Ornish, Ekahi Wellness is your diabetes care management all under one roof – combining consultations with health professionals and group classes focused on lifestyle changes. There is also the ‘Ekahi Ornish program that launched in late 2015.

It is a 9-week lifestyle modification program focused on reversing the effects of heart disease – which is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S.

The Ornish program focuses on four key elements – eating better, moving more, stressing less, and improving relationships to reduce or reverse the effects of heart disease. The combined effect of all four lifestyle elements makes the transformative difference. Over the 9-week period, program participants spend 1 hour on every element during each of the 18 sessions. Each session is 4 hours. There have been over 1,700 people that have graduated through the program and run up to 12 concurrent cohorts. Today we meet chef Paul Onishi and alumni of the Ornish Program.

To learn more about the program and how you can join, visit http://www.ekahihealth.com