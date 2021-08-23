Eggs N’ Things Offers New Dishes To Their Menu Including A Twist On A Local Favorite Dessert

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local food and beverage restaurant, Eggs n’ Things are bringing the flavor with their savory steak and a new menu item, inspired by a popular dessert, favored by Hawaii locals.

With 4 Oahu locations, and one on Guam, local food business Eggs n’ Things is bringing one of their specialty dishes to its menu, permanently.

“Our ‘Pansada’s’ have been popular at all of our special events, it is basically a malasadas in pancake form. We’ve been making it for special events and for employees for several years. Now, we are ready for all our guests to enjoy,” says Edwin Ohta, Regional Manager of Eggs n’ Things.

During the stay-at-home order, Ohta and his team at Eggs n’ Things have used their time wisely, saying it gave them the opportunity to perfect the pansada’s recipe.

Ohta says, “What we found during the covid shut downs, is that we were doing so much take out, that some items did really well for delivery and take out and some did not. That’s when we turned our focus to the pansada’s, allowing us the time to perfect it.”

The pansada’s are available in all 4 Oahu locations, including Eggs n’ Things Guam location. Customers can choose from its original flavor, cinnamon flavor, with a choice of a 3 piece, 6 piece or dozen option.

“Whichever flavor our customer chooses, we recommend they pair it with either whipped cream, coconut syrup, fruity pebbles, or chocolate all of which go great with their choice of pancakes,” says Ohta.

In addition to the positive feedback of the pansada’s, customers are talking about the steak offered at Eggs n’ Things.

“We offer a NY Strip cut, and the Ribeye cut, and for over 5 years now, we’ve been using only 100% local beef. The local beef we use is pasture-raised, and raised right here in our state. We get it extra fresh, probably at least a week fresher than you get the mainland beef,” says Ohta.

For customers wanting to learn more about the Eggs n’ Things breakfast and dinner menu, they are encouraged to visit the official website of Eggs n’ Things.

This segment of Hawaii’s Kitchen featuring Eggs n’ Things on Living808, was filmed at Y.Hata at ChefZone, which offers more than 7,000 products, including exclusive specialty items, to business customers as well as local families and “foodies”. Membership is free.

EGGS N’ THINGS:

Website:

www.EggsNThings.com

Y. HATA AT CHEFZONE:

Website:

http://chefzone.com

Social Media Handles:

@yhataco, @chefzone