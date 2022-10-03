Gillia Clothing is one of Kailua Town’s newest additions! Gillia is a resort line that was launched in Honolulu in the summer of 2011, and has now opened in the heart of Kailua on Merchant Row. The designer’s love of vintage styles, travels and the beach lifestyle are embodied into effortlessly feminine, yet sophisticated pieces that are known to be very versatile. We spoke with the owner and designer of Gillia, Saori Santos, and sales associate Kennedy Haupt, to learn all about the store and what they have to offer.

Saori talked us through her design process & inspiration, “ I begin by selecJng a color paleWe and work with a graphic designer to create custom prints. From there, I narrow down the styles that will look the most beauJful in the prints. I have a design book, where I roughly sketch ideas and looks for the upcoming season. And then once I finalize my decisions, I draw everything out to send to our manufacturers. Most of my inspiraJon comes from vintage styles, my travels and the beach lifestyle here in Hawaii.”

