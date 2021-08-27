Effective Resources for Overdose Prevention

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 is focusing on the community issue of overdose and prevention with the Hawai’i Health and Harm Reduction Center.

A series of stories with the staff of HHHRC chronicles their work to reduce the stigma of substance abuse and to provide services for at risk groups.

Development Manager Nikos Leverenz talked aboutresources including the medication Naloxone, which has been proven to stop the effects of opioid overdose and save lives.

Naloxone is legal to carry in Hawai’i and it can be provided by HHHRC staff on O’ahu, Kaua’i, Maui, and Hawai’i Island.

Website: https://www.hhhrc.org

Social Media Handles: IG: @hhhrc_

FB & Twitter: Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center