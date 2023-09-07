Honolulu (KHON2) – It has been a few years since Eden In Love closed its brick and mortar stores, so we invited designer Alyssa Han to join us on Living808 to catch us up.

“During the pandemic, we really got a crash course in e-commerce and to be honest, we loved it. It just so happened to time perfectly with the ending of our leases for our brick and mortar stores. As a team, we decided to not renew and focus our shift on the next phase of Eden which was 100% online. It’s been amazing and it’s given us the opportunity to explore so many different things and one of those, was putting time into our exclusive designs! I’m not a trained illustrator but I’ve always loved doodling and learning and sharing. So through the process of creating characters for Eden’s line, we began tinkering into collaborating with our friends like Tanioka’s, McKinley High School to put a smiley face on their stories too.”

Eden in Love is producing some really nice collaborations

“It’s been a really exciting year” – from small businesses that believed in us (Tanioka’s, Hawaiian Chip Company, Cafe Kaila) to now working with my “dream list” of companies like Hawaiian Airlines and Target. We’ve done some really cool collabs like Da Bald Guy Food Truck, a number of schools including UH Manoa and festivals like Mo’ili’ili Summer Fest and we had our first outer island pop up at Big Island Candies. Overall, it’s been an exciting journey all centered around wanting to put a happy visual to so many amazing companies, businesses, causes and their stories.”

One thing that has always run through Eden’s DNA is the desire to give. So as soon as they heard about Lahaina, they knew they wanted to do something.

“So we created a signature Maui logo and a collection of totes that will be continuously donating a portion of the proceeds to Maui. And the COOLEST thing is that we did a call out to a handful of our collab partners to create dedicated collections of their own for Maui. Each partner will giving back to various causes relevant to them. For example, one company will be donating to a local okazuya shop affected by the fires, another will be working to support a high school band and one will be supporting displaced employees through their campaign.”

By supporting and buying from Eden in Love, you are truly supporting local around the state. Visit www.edeninlove.com online or @edeninloveboutique for more information.