Eco-Friday: Green Pest Control

HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Da Bug Doctor” Andrew Nowinski, a retired termite and pest controller, will host a workshop on Saturday January 18th about how to manage pests with with minimal damage to the environment.

The workshop is presented by the Board of Water Supply. Nowinski’s workshops teach people how to use regular household items to control pests such as ants, roaches, termites and even bed bugs

The workshop is on January 18, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Halawa Xeriscape Garden. Advanced registration is required. Call (808) 748-5315 or email workshops@hbws.org.