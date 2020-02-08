Eco-Friday: Blue Planet Foundation

Blue Planet Foundation is a local nonprofit working to achieve 100% clean energy use in Hawaii and helping the state lead the way for global change. They say their goal is to find creative ways to remove obstacles that stand between the community and a future free from fossil fuels. They provide education and outreach for all ages but their work with kids is especially important in that helps the leaders of tomorrow understand key energy issues, what’s at stake, and why it matters.

