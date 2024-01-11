Honolulu (KHON2) – Down to Earth provides ingredients and recipe for its Carob Brownies.

Sisi Kong of Down to Earth teaches Living808 viewers how to create their allergy-friendly Carob Brownies that are vegan and gluten-free.

“This dish is completely vegan and plant-based. Having more plants in your diet is great for your overall health, mentally and physically. Making the majority of your diet plant-based is also great for your digestive system,” says Sisi Kong, Marketing Director of Down to Earth.

Those wanting to make Down to Earth’s Carob Brownies, can find the full recipe on its website.

Down to Earth Carob Brownies:

https://www.downtoearth.org/recipes/desserts/carob-brownies