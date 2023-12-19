Since 2018, the EasyPost Hawaiʻi Bowl and Teach For America – Hawaiʻi have shared in a partnership, initially providing ten $1,000 grants to west side teachers. Over the years, this collaboration has expanded, now contributing a substantial $100,000 annually to fund Hawai‘i Public School teachers’ projects through DonorsChoose. The College Football Playoff Foundation (CFP) plays a crucial role in this growth, investing to support positive educational outcomes. Jill Baldemor, Executive Director of Teach For America Hawaii, joined Living808 to talk about the partnership.

At the heart of the collaboration is the CFP Foundation’s “Extra Yard for Teachers” initiative, dedicated to uplifting the teaching profession. By focusing on resource allocation, recognition, recruitment, and professional development, the foundation collaborates with partners like the EasyPost Hawaiʻi Bowl, Teach For America Hawaiʻi, and DonorsChoose.

Jill shared how Teach For America Hawaii develops and supports diverse leaders to enhance opportunities for children. With over 575 leaders in Hawaii, including 450 directly in education, the organization impacts over 15,000 students in high-need schools.

As part of the “Extra Yard for Teachers” program, teachers not only receive funding for their projects but are also celebrated during the EasyPost Hawaiʻi Bowl game. An on-field acknowledgment honors their dedication and contributions to education.

To learn more, visit thehawaiibowl.com or teachforamerica.org/hawaii.