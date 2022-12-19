The EasyPost Hawaiʻi Bowl and Teach For America – Hawaiʻi have been involved since the 2018 EasyPost Bowl when they started with ten, one thousand dollar grants to west side teachers, which grew to $30,000 in 2019 and after a dark year due to covid, opened the program to teachers statewide and raised $24,000 before the game was again canceled due to covid. This year, they have raised the bar and will raise $100,000 with the help of the College Football Playoff Foundation and local corporate support from Hawaiian Airlines, Outrigger Resorts and Hotels, Rix Island Wear and the friends of Hugh Yoshida and will recognize a number of the teachers during the game on Christmas Eve between Middle Tennessee and San Diego State.

The CFP Foundation’s primary platform, Extra Yard for Teachers, elevates the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers through the implementation of programs in four focus areas: resources, recognition, recruitment, and professional development.