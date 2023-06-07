Located in the Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center, East Side Bar & Grill is the perfect spot for delicious local food, great drinks, and a vibrant atmosphere in the heart of Kaneohe. Situated on the east side of the island of Oahu, this local gem has been a favorite among residents and visitors alike. Mikey went over to chat with the owner John Adolpho and dig into some of the great grinds they’re serving up.

The menu at East Side Bar & Grill is filled with local favorites from loco moco to garlic chicken. You can pair your meal with one of their expertly crafted cocktails or daily drink specials from the bar. They have live music, karaoke and other special events, so be sure to check their website to keep up with the latest fun!

East Side Bar & Grill:

Website: eastsidebarngrill.com

Address: 46-047 Kamehameha Hwy Kaneohe, HI 96744

Phone: 808-773-7773

Hours: Daily 11am – 2pm