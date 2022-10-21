The man himself Rick Bartalini joins Living808 to announce the winner for our Earth, Wind, & Fire VIP Night to Remember Giveaway.

This VIP Night to Remember includes 2 front row tickets to Earth, Wind, & Fire a luxury overnight stay at the Kahala Hotel and Resort, breakfast buffet at the Plumeria Beach House, as well as transportation to and from the concert.

With over 1,300 entries the anticipation is finally over.

The winner for the Earth, Wind, & Fire VIP Night to Remember Giveaway is @cinder.ella.921!!!

Congratulations to @cinder.ella.921, she was selected at random during our LIVE show.

Tickets for the Earth, Wind, & Fire concert on December 10th go on sale tomorrow October 22nd at ticketmaster.com. For early access tickets enter the code KHON to get your tickets today October 21st before it goes on sale to the public.