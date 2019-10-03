Early Entry for the Hapalua gets a discount

Registration for the Hapalua and King’s Runner 10k opens for Hawaii residents on Tuesday, October 1. Kama’aina early entry fees for two weeks through October 14 cost $48 for the Hapalua and $35 for the King’s Runner.

These races have become widely popular with Hawaii runners and runners from around the world. While the King’s Runner attracts around 4,500, the Hapalua half marathon has seen more than 10,000 sign up. Enter both events and get a complimentary training shirt in addition to the two race shirts!

For more information visit www.honolulumarathon.org.