E.A. Buck CEO Katie Buck’s Advice for Women Who Save Less than Men

Honolulu (KHON2)- Katie Buck, CEO of E.A. Buck Financial Services, shared lessons with LIving808 on money, motherhood and her work helping other women save up enough for retirement.

In her profession, she has seen women face challenges with the so-called “income gap” which has women saving half of their male counterparts due to “interrupted earnings.”

It’s a concern as women statistically live longer and save less money.

Earnings Interruptions such as taking care of kids and aging parents at the same time result in less income.

As a female in a male dominated profession and mother of 7 children (5 who were adopted), Buck is passionate about lifting up other women and educating them about finances.

She hosts all-women workshops that focus on the “emotional” side of financial concerns.

E.A. Buck is a kama’aina family company that has been assisting the people of Hawaii since 1980.

E.A. Buck recently opened a new main office in downtown Honolulu on the 21st floor of Harbor Court and a Kapolei office.

The firm works with nearly 5,000 clients composed of teachers, nurses, state workers and others.

Website: eabuck.com