DVAC Online Auction Features Carissa Moore Surf Goods & Other Items

Honolulu (KHON2) – Four-time World Surf Champion Carissa Moore has donated special items to support the Domestic Violence Action Center that you can bid on through October 23rd.

Moore has given surfboards, autographed photos, trophies, and jerseys to help raise funds to help DVAC with its critical services for survivors of abuse.

You can bid on Carissa’s items and others on 32Auctions.com/DVAC.

Other items include a weekend getaway to the Lodge at Ko’ele, 4 nights at the California Hotel in Las Vegas, Pearls in Bloom necklace from Maui Divers Jewelry, and gift cards to support local restaurants.

Carissa is proud to support DVAC’s efforts and encourages others to help in whatever way they can. Time: volunteer, Talent: offer services/skills if you are able, Treasure: make a donation (any amount helps!). KHON is proud to partner with DVAC for a one-hour televised benefit special called “Peace for Everyone” on Thursday, October 22 from 7 to 8pm on KHON2.

The special is hosted by Living808’s Tannya Joaquin, John Veneri, and Mikey Monis and features musical performances by Amy Hanaialii, Kalani Pea, Jake Shimabukuro, Kimie Miner, Pomaikai Lyman, and Danny Carvalho.

Website: https://domesticviolenceactioncenter.org/