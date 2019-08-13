Duke’s OceanFest Opening Ceremony, Lei Draping, & Activities

Now in its 18th year, Duke’s OceanFest features a series of fun and exciting ocean and beach competitions and special events held the week of Duke Kahanamoku’s birthday anniversary (August 24, 1890).

Most competitions and events are taking place at Queen’s Surf on Kūhiō Beach in Waikīkī, a favorite surfing spot of Duke and home to the magnificent statue honoring his lifetime of achievements and furthering the Aloha Spirit.

“The Lei Draping Ceremony is something special and unique for Hawaii’s visitors and locals to be a part of,” shared Luana Maitland, Director of Cultural Practices Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. “It’s a way to honor Duke Kahanamoku and kick off the week long celebration of Duke’s OceanFest. Competitors and fans are treated to a festive opening ceremony, featuring Hawaiian music and highlighted by the always-popular decorating of Duke Kahanamoku’s majestic statue with beautiful fresh flower lei.

At the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, during OceanFest, there will be Surfer in Residence, Surf Movie Nights, and Alaia Surfboard making.

The Outriggerr Waikiki Beach Hotel and Resort will have a traditional Surfboard display August 20- 22. The boards are owned by master board shapper Pohaku Stone.

Movie Nights feature “The Ride”, “Endless Summer” and “North Shore.”

“Surfer in Residence” features Duke Surf Team member Paul Strauch.

The Outrigger Resorts Legends Surf Classic August 22- 24 . T

his Three day surf competition combines sponsored teams of amateur surfers with the sports legends in this pro style surf meet.

The Outriggers Legends Surf Classic is one of the fund raising events that supports the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation’s scholarship programs.

Go to Duke’s http://Oceanfest.com for a listing of all events.