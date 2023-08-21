The Duke Kahanamoku Ocean Festival (DKOF) is a non-profit, week-long, water sports extravaganza that pays homage to the legacy of the renowned Hawaiian waterman, Duke Paoa Kahanamoku. A showcase of the very sports Duke excelled at, this festival also encompasses cultural events and entertainment. Beyond the revelry, DKOF holds a mission to back the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation’s scholarships. However, this year, the proceeds will be channeled to Maui Fire Relief, in line with Duke’s spirit of camaraderie and support. A fun aspect of Duke’s OceanFest is the SURFUR Competition, which debuted in 2015. Kelli, Diana, Greg and a few pooches, joined us with all of the doggie details!

The creative event began with a modest three dogs and a pig, but over the years, it has grown exponentially. The competition now features a diverse array of participants, including dogs, ducks, and even cats riding the waves. The event celebrates the Kahanamoku family’s tradition of enjoying the surf alongside their furry companions. With tandem (human and dog) and solo (dogs alone) categories, SURFUR brings families together for a shared ocean experience.

While registration for the competition is currently closed, spectators are encouraged to gather at Baby Queens near the Duke Statue. This event promises a heartwarming spectacle as dogs of all sizes, from a 4 lb Yorkie to an 80 lb hound dog, ride the waves. The fun kicks off at 8:30 a.m., with approximately eight heats judging the participants based on style, enjoyment, ride length, and tricks. All competitors have their eyes set on a special prize: one year of chicken tenders from sponsor Raising Cane’s.

Among the participants, Diana Ho and her surf dog Bubba stand out. Their partnership began just two months ago when they caught a stunning wave in a photo. This led to sponsorship opportunities and their entrance into the Raising Cane’s GOING TO THE DOGS SURFUR Competition. While they acknowledge being relative newcomers, their enthusiasm and desire to share the waves with their furry friends are unwavering.

Greg Dutcher and his surfing Frenchie Dale also embody the spirit of the competition. Dale’s early experience with skateboarding and water comfort laid the foundation for their surfing partnership. Greg, inspired by friends and the idea of bonding with his pup, embraced the thrill of surfing with Dale. Their debut in the competition speaks to the event’s inclusive and joyful nature.

Mark your calendars for August 22, 2023, when the Waikiki waves will be graced by the Raising Cane’s GOING TO THE DOGS SURFUR Competition, a captivating part of the Duke Kahanamoku Ocean Festival. As the festival unfolds from August 18 to 27, the shared joy of humans and their four-legged companions riding the waves will undoubtedly embody the aloha spirit that Duke Kahanamoku himself championed.

For more info on the event or any other Ocean Fest events, visit dukekahanamokuoceanfestival.org