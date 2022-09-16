The United States Department of Transportation is spreading awareness by spreading the “DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER” campaign all over the nation and county in Hawaii are helping to bring awareness to the islands.

Maui Police Department is one county that is involved with the campaign, and they are determined to ensure safety in the community so everyone can get home safely.

Sergeant Stephen Kelly of Maui Police Department says from 2016 – 2022 there have been 87 traffic fatalities that have been affected by an impaired diver. Sergeant Kelly says the Maui Police Department will be out on the roads more to help enforce safe driving to keep the roads safe. The Maui Police Department goes through intense training and classes to make sure they are able to detect an impaired driver.