Drive Electric Week in Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Drive Electric Week is coming up to boost awareness of electric vehicles and their benefits.

Kianiwai Jones, Clean Mobility Director for Blue Planet Foundation talked about plans on Living808.

“National Drive Electric Week is a week-long celebration across the country to raise awareness of the many benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, motorcycles and more, explains Jones. Join us to learn more about how electric vehicles can fit your lifestyle and save you money, all while contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future for Hawaii. We have some fun and informative virtual events planned throughout the week, as well as an electric scooter giveaway!”

Jones also addressed common misconceptions about vehicle options and charging. “EVs come in all shapes and sizes to include sports cars, SUVs, and pick-up trucks, which in Hawaii is obviously really important,” says Jones. “Sometimes people are concerned that they need to have a special charger installed in their home, but actually you just need to have a regular 3-prong outlet available.”

Blue Planet and the Drive Electric Hawaii partners are hosting virtual events all week long. The first is a webinar on September 25th on “The State of EVs in Hawaii” which will give attendees a good understanding of where we are at currently and where we are headed, including our charging infrastructure. Then on Tuesday the 28th, there will be a fun and free trivia night and prizes. At the end of the week, we have another great virtual event, “Will an EV Work for Me?”. This is where people can come and get all of their questions answered by a panel of experts and EV-owners.

Website: ndewhawaii.com

Social Media Handles: @driveelectrichi @blueplanetfound