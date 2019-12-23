Dream Weekend Music Festival Features Stars from Usher to Marshmello

Honolulu (KHON2)- Stars including Usher, Marshmello, Migos and Ice Cube will close out this decade with A Dream Weekend Music Festival at Aloha Stadium.

Dream Weekend is Hawaii’s biggest music festival, on Saturday, December 28, at Aloha Stadium.

Featuring 8 time Grammy Award winner Usher for his first ever Hawaii concert and the # 1 DJ in the world Marshmello, who has a huge pyrotechnic show planned.

All ages are welcome and here’s the timeline:

Ice Cube- 6:30-7:15

Migos- 7:30-8:15

Usher- 8:30-9:30

Marshmello- 9:45-11

For tickets, go to http://dreamweekendhawaii.com or http://ticketmaster.com

Enter to win a meet-and-greet and 2 FREE tickets at https://www.khon2.com/community/contests/dream-weekend-music-festival-giveaway/